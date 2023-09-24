Investments In Fixed Capital In Azerbaijan Increase

In January-August 2023, investments in fixed assets in Azerbaijan amounted to 10.864 billion manats, an increase of 15.4% compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports.

Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov wrote about this in X social page.

Recall that in 2022, 18 billion 272.3 million manats were allocated to fixed assets in Azerbaijan, which is 5.5% more than in 2021. In the total cost of funds allocated to fixed capital, funds of enterprises and organizations amounted to 49.3%, budget funds - 36.4%, personal funds of the population - 6.7%, bank loans - 2.6%, and other funds - 5%.