“Mother Tongue Azerbaijani School” Project Starts Online Classes

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
Since the new academic year, the“Mother Tongue – Azerbaijani
School” project has begun distance learning, Azernews reports.
From the beginning of registration to the present time, about
600 of our compatriots from 29 different countries have submitted
applications to participate in the project. After analyzing the
applications, more than 300 participants in the age category of
6-18 years, 35 groups in total, began studying their native
language.
The groups were organized taking into account the age, language
level and time zone of the project participants. The educational
program of the project was prepared based on topics that included
information about the history, literature, geography, and culture
of our country. Classes are held twice a week on the Microsoft
Teams platform. The program will cover the 2023-2024 academic year
with two quarters.
In the near future, video lessons will be posted on the
project's social media accounts and on the online learning platform
for those who cannot attend lessons due to time and age
category.
It should be noted that“Mother Tongue – Azerbaijani School” is
a pilot project providing distance learning of the native language
for our compatriots living abroad, organized by the Association of
Young Teachers of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129426
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.