Baku Considers Amnesty For Garabagh Militants

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan envisages amnesty for Garabagh Armenian fighters who
surrendered their weapons, although there were some Garabagh
military units that said they would continue resistance," Hikmet
Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president - head of the
foreign policy department of the presidential administration - told
foreign media, Azernews reports.
"Even with regard to ex-military and combatants, if they can be
so categorized, and even for them we envisage amnesty or also hint
at amnesty," Hajiyev said.
The rights of Garabagh Armenians will be respected as part of
their reintegration into Azerbaijan, he said, adding that they have
requested humanitarian support as well as oil and petrol supplies.
Three shipments of humanitarian aid will be delivered to the region
on 22 September, he said.
"We are now seeing that some individual army groups and officers
have made public statements that they will not accept our
conditions and will continue to resist," he said.
We are also seeing some minor groups withdrawing into the
forest," he said. "But we don't see that as the biggest problem and
the biggest security problem. Of course, it will cause some
problems and difficulties, but not on such a large scale.
Military personnel who voluntarily laid down their arms are free
to go. Presidential Aide Hikmet Hajiyev spoke about his meeting
with representatives of the ICRC Baku office and other
international partners:
At the meeting, we stated that all necessary conditions are and
will be created for the delivery of medicines, food, and other ICRC
cargoes along the Lachin-Khankendi and Aghdam-Khankendi roads.
The Azerbaijani side is ready to provide medical assistance to
the wounded military men of Armenian nationality or help them
through ICRC mediation.
Upon request, the movement of ICRC medical vehicles to collect
wounded military personnel is supported. We are also ready to
provide ambulances and medical assistance for this purpose.
Medical vehicles can also come from Armenia for medical
evacuation to Armenia.
Together with Russian peacekeepers, work is underway to collect the
bodies of combatants left on the battlefield. We support the
deployment of additional personnel from the ICRC's Geneva
office.
We also support the deployment of additional staff from the Baku
office to the Khankendi office. - On the basis of voluntary and
individual choice, we provide security for the movement of
civilians in their own vehicles along the Khankendi-Lachin
road.
Among those who wish to do so are mostly family members of
military personnel. - Serviceman who have voluntarily laid down
their arms are free, as we have openly declared. - Within the
framework of the concept of civil-military cooperation, Azerbaijani
servicemen and civilian personnel on the ground are providing
assistance to the civilian population and will continue to do
so."