Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:13 GMT

Public Hearings On Returning To West Azerbaijan To Be Held In Azerbaijani Parliament


9/24/2023 6:06:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Rena Murshud Read more

On September 25, the Parliament (Milli Majlis) will host public hearings on the topic“Return to West Azerbaijan: Legal Aspects,” organized by the Committee on Legal Policy and State Building, Azernews reports.

In the Azerbaijani parliament, the event will discuss the mass expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands (present-day Armenia), the legal aspects of returning to Western Azerbaijan, the legal assessment of crimes committed by Armenians, and other issues.

The hearings will be attended by deputies of the Milli Majlis, members of the West Azerbaijan Community, representatives of law enforcement agencies, scientists and legal researchers, representatives of civil society, and experts.

MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129424

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search