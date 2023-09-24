Public Hearings On Returning To West Azerbaijan To Be Held In Azerbaijani Parliament

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 25, the Parliament (Milli Majlis) will host public
hearings on the topic“Return to West Azerbaijan: Legal Aspects,”
organized by the Committee on Legal Policy and State Building, Azernews reports.
In the Azerbaijani parliament, the event will discuss the mass
expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands (present-day
Armenia), the legal aspects of returning to Western Azerbaijan, the
legal assessment of crimes committed by Armenians, and other
issues.
The hearings will be attended by deputies of the Milli Majlis,
members of the West Azerbaijan Community, representatives of law
enforcement agencies, scientists and legal researchers,
representatives of civil society, and experts.
