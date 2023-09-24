Consignment Component Sent To Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The boxes sent by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the
Republic of Azerbaijan to Armenian residents living in the Garabagh
region of Azerbaijan contain flour, other food, and hygiene
products, Azernews reports.
Two 20-ton trucks and two cars with bread, various foodstuffs,
and hygiene products were sent from the Aghdam district on 22
September.
The products are available in boxes:
- Flour
- Bread
- Biscuits
- Pasta
- Butter
- Salt
- Rice
- Lentils
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrush
- Soap
- Candy
It should be noted that the goods will be delivered to the
address and distributed among the population on the
Aghdam-Khankendi road, which is already in operation.
Earlier, on August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society sent
40 tonnes of cargo to the Armenian population living in Khankendi,
but separatists did not let the cargo into Khankendi. The cargo
sent by the Russian Red Cross Committee passed into Khankendi on 12
September after several days of waiting in Azerbaijan. Today
Armenians themselves are asking for help from Azerbaijan. After
Azerbaijan's local anti-terrorist measures all these obstacles have
been removed, after the disarmament of separatists not only
humanitarian organizations but also trucks of Azerbaijani companies
deliver humanitarian aid to the civilian population at the request
of Armenians.
