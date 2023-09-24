Demining Continues In Garabagh Region Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) After the completion of local anti-terror measures in the
Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, engineer-sapper units of the
Azerbaijan Army are carrying out activities to clear the territory
of mines and unexploded ordnance, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
The formations of the Armenian armed forces established a
defense line in the south of Charaktar village of the Kalbajar
region and buried a large number of mines in this direction after
the Patriotic War.
On September 21, a large number of anti-personnel and anti-tank
mines produced in Armenia were neutralized in compliance with
safety regulations.
The Azerbaijan Army engineer-sapper units continue the
activities of clearing Azerbaijani territories of mines.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129420
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.