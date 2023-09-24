(MENAFN) Beijing as well as Damascus have declared the construction of a recent “strategic partnership,” according with Syrian Leader Bashar Assad’s continues trip to China. Leader Xi Jinping encountered Assad in the town of Hangzhou before this week’s presentation of the Asian Games, a high-status global sports happening.



Assad is taking a trip to China for the first time since 2004, when he encountered then-Leader Hu Jintao. Xi declared the corporation as he greeted his visitor in the capital of Zhejiang Province on Friday.



The Chinese president declared that the ties amid both countries has “withstood the test of international changes” and pledged to maintain them in the face of international “instability and uncertainty.”



The United States as well as its associates have been looking to overthrow Assad for more than ten years, blaming him of different wrongdoings throughout a weaponized war in the nation.



