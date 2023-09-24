Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:13 GMT

Ammunition Storage Found At Civilian Facility In Territory Of Gozlukorpu Settlement


9/24/2023 6:06:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ammunition storage was found in the territory of the Gozlukorpu settlement of the Kalbajar region on 21 September. The outbuildings of the farm located in the territory of the settlement were used as ammunition storage for a long time, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Rockets, artillery shells, mines, and ammunition of various calibers were stored here.
It was also defined that the mentioned ammunition was delivered to the farm by an ambulance.

MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129419

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search