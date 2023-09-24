Ammunition Storage Found At Civilian Facility In Territory Of Gozlukorpu Settlement

Rockets, artillery shells, mines, and ammunition of various calibers were stored here. It was also defined that the mentioned ammunition was delivered to the farm by an ambulance.

