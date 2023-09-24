Ammunition Storage Found At Civilian Facility In Territory Of Gozlukorpu Settlement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ammunition storage was found in the territory of the Gozlukorpu
settlement of the Kalbajar region on 21 September. The outbuildings
of the farm located in the territory of the settlement were used as
ammunition storage for a long time, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Rockets, artillery shells, mines, and ammunition of various
calibers were stored here.
It was also defined that the mentioned ammunition was delivered to
the farm by an ambulance.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129419
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.