ICRC's Vehicles Set Forth In Khankendi-Khojavand Direction

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Six vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross are
moving from Khankendi to Khojavand, Azernews reports.
The Armenians will take the wounded from the Khojavand hospital
and return.
