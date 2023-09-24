Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:13 GMT

ICRC's Vehicles Set Forth In Khankendi-Khojavand Direction


9/24/2023 6:06:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Six vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross are moving from Khankendi to Khojavand, Azernews reports.

The Armenians will take the wounded from the Khojavand hospital and return.

MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129418

