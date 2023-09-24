Azerbaijan Increases Its Economic Power

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Directing oil and gas revenues to diversify Azerbaijan's economy
and expand the non-oil sector determines the sustainable
development of the country and increases its economic power,
Chairman of the SOCAR Supervisory Board, Minister of Economy
Mikayil Jabbarov said at an event on the occasion of the
professional holiday“Oilman's Day” in the Gulistan Palace, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR.
He conveyed the congratulations of President Ilham Aliyev on
“Oilman's Day” and emphasized that the national oil strategy, laid
down by national leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully implemented
today under the leadership of the head of state, further
strengthens the country's international position, contributes to
the sustainable development of the economy and plays an exceptional
role in increasing level of material well-being of the
population.
The event was also attended by Minister of Energy Parviz
Shahbazov, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad
Nabiyev, CEO of Azerbaijan Investment Holding Ruslan Alikhanov,
President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf, former CEO of BP John Browne, the
regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye Gary Jones,
former Equinor Azerbaijan President Tor-Ivar Pedersen and other
officials.
