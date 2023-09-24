Azerbaijan Increases Its Economic Power

He conveyed the congratulations of President Ilham Aliyev on “Oilman's Day” and emphasized that the national oil strategy, laid down by national leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully implemented today under the leadership of the head of state, further strengthens the country's international position, contributes to the sustainable development of the economy and plays an exceptional role in increasing level of material well-being of the population.

The event was also attended by Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, CEO of Azerbaijan Investment Holding Ruslan Alikhanov, President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf, former CEO of BP John Browne, the regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye Gary Jones, former Equinor Azerbaijan President Tor-Ivar Pedersen and other officials.