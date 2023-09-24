Capitulation Of Junta: Next Is Either Reintegration Or One Way Out

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
This would not be wrong if we said that September 21 is the last
day of separatism and Armenian provocations. The separatist forces,
who blocked the road of trucks carrying food a few weeks ago, are
now meeting the next trucks full of food and daily needs in
Azerbaijan's Khankendi. The meeting held in Azerbaijan's town of
Yevlakh between the representatives of the Armenian community and
the representatives of the local central government was already one
of the first successful steps taken for reintegration.
Azerbaijan has always demonstrated a humane position towards the
Armenian minority in Garabaghh. Even at the last moment, while
sending flour products to Khankendi, the Armenian resident of
Asgaran addressed expressions in a manner that demonstrated a
special hostile position to the Azerbaijani side based on the
special propaganda of the separatists. During these 34 years, the
miatsum, a rotten and poisonous ideology was injected into their
brains, which Azerbaijan's determination shattered after the
Patriotic War.
Yevlakh meeting took place under the flag of Azerbaijan -
separatism is over. The meeting discussed issues of reintegration
on the basis of the Constitution and laws of the Republic of
Azerbaijan as well as basic needs of Azerbaijani citizens in the
Garabagh area.
According to Azerbaijani expert and political scientist Anar
Hasanov, who commented for AZERNEWS , an important
fact and a serious reason for the separatists to agree to the
meeting with Azerbaijani representatives in Yevlakh is fear, as the
military junta is clear that in case of further resistance, death
will befall all those who raised arms against Azerbaijan.
"Resistance was futile, as Azerbaijan controlled the entire
territory. Except for the fact that the meeting took place as a
result of any pressure from the North or the West, I exclude this
option. The military junta was fed up that Azerbaijan would be
under pressure from the international community and would not use
force, but as history has shown Azerbaijan is not guided by any
recommendations or advice from the West in relation to the military
junta. That is, the military junta needed time to understand this,
and fear became the reason for the military junta to agree to the
meeting," the political analyst said.
A new history is being written in front of our eyes. Justice has
triumphed. The pressure that the West wanted to exert on Azerbaijan
throughout the conflict has failed and shattered. There are many
murderers and terrorists of Armenian origin among the inhabitants
of Azerbaijan's Garabagh, who were involved in many crimes against
the humanity during the First Garabagh War, which the separatist
junta was behind. What to expect from the process of the meeting,
the political analyst said that the representative of the military
junta is a man from the parliament, and he is very lucky, as
Azerbaijan will not negotiate with everyone.
"Azerbaijan refused to meet with the executive power of the
so-called military junta, as there can be no power in Azerbaijan's
sovereign territory. The Azerbaijani side accepted the person who
represents the people's power, expresses the needs of the community
in Garabagh," Hasanov said.
The expert stressed that it is possible that Armenians will
start guerrillas, as most of them were involved in brutal killings
and are accused of terror.
"I don't think they will give up, they will resist and I think
this is not the end. In Russia, the anti-terrorist operation
started on 23 September 1999 and lasted for 10 years. For a decade,
the territory of the North Caucasus was considered as ATO (counter-terrorist operation) territory,
curfew regime, passport checks, etc. And in this sense, there is no
expectation that everything will be over in Garabagh in one month.
The reintegration process will start and there will be those who
will sometimes violate the laws of Azerbaijan, and anti-terrorist
or police operations will be applied to them in the villages,
mountains, and forests of Garabagh, I expect this, because the
Russian Federation has similar experience," the expert opined.
As regards the criminals who resist to surrender and have been
involved in the crimes, during the First Garabagh War and after the
signing of the 10 November 2020 capitulation Act, will be duly
punished according to the law of Azerbaijan.
Next on the agenda is the reintegration of the Armenian minority
living in Azerbaijan's Garabagh, and what will be the process of
reintegration in the future, according to the Azerbaijani analyst,
the process will begin with the historical and administrative
buildings that came under the control of Azerbaijan, then there
will be a census of the population and the restoration of every
institution of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the territory of the
Garabagh economic region, which will take time, as the process is
not fast.
"First of all, the census will start and many people will want
to leave. I think Azerbaijan will be fair to those who leave
Garabagh. Perhaps they will offer their property, sell it, or
perhaps Azerbaijan will compensate those people who are not accused
of crimes to leave the territory, and it will not be a compulsion,
it will be a decision of the residents of the Garabagh territory of
Azerbaijan. If a person wants to leave the territory, he has a
tractor and a combine harvester, he has land, and there is a
cadastral value of this land. Azerbaijan will compensate for the
person to leave this land." the expert added.
A survey by the Social Research Center showed that more than
half of the respondents support dialogue with representatives of
the Armenian residents of Garabagh. According to the results of the
poll, 63.3% of respondents stated that they support the dialogue
process, 27.4% of respondents did not support it, and 9.2% of poll
participants found it difficult to answer this question. The poll
was conducted in 12 economic regions of Azerbaijan.
Further, the political scientist told that there will be a fair
approach towards the people who were not involved in the murder and
atrocity. In the case of the military junta, the political
scientist noted that there are very serious crimes, and in this
case, there will be police raids, and passport control and if a
person is wanted, he will be convicted by Azerbaijani justice.
"Reintegration is a long process, I think Azerbaijan can restore
all its institutions in the region within a year. On the topic of
the meeting to be held in Yevlakh, reintegration issues will be
discussed on the basis of the Constitution and laws of the Republic
of Azerbaijan," Anar Hasanov concluded.