Food Cargo Sent To Armenian Residents Living In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations has adopted the
decision to send food cargo for humanitarian purposes to meet the
needs of the Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Garabagh
region, Azernews reports.
Four vehicles with 20-ton cargo, including food and sanitary
products, were dispatched from Azerbaijan's Aghdam district to
deliver humanitarian assistance via the Aghdam-Khankendi road for
the local population.
The delivery of humanitarian cargo will be continued from now
on.
