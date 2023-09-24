Armenians Leave Combat Positions In Villages Of Tartar's Seysulan & Yarimja

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Units of the Armenian Armed Forces are leaving combat positions
and posts in the direction of the villages of Seysulan and Yarimja
in the Tartar district, Azernews reports.
This is evidenced by footage released on social networks.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129412
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.