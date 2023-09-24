Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:12 GMT

Armenians Leave Combat Positions In Villages Of Tartar's Seysulan & Yarimja


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Units of the Armenian Armed Forces are leaving combat positions and posts in the direction of the villages of Seysulan and Yarimja in the Tartar district, Azernews reports.

This is evidenced by footage released on social networks.

