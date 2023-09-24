Tank Monument At Azerbaijan's Shusha Entrance Dismantled

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A tank monument erected by Armenians after the occupation in
1992 at the entrance of Azerbaijan's Shusha as a symbol of
"victory" has been dismantled, A zernews reports.
It is worth noting that it was the first tank that attempted to
enter Shusha and was destroyed by Albert Agarunov, the national
hero of Azerbaijan.
After the first Garabagh war, Armenians restored it and set it
up as a monument.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129410
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.