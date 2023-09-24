FM Discusses With Executive Director Celebration Of World Habitat Day In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed this
issue with the Executive Director of the UN-Habitat Programme
Maimuna Mohd Sharif within the framework of his participation in
the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly
in New York. 21 September. This was stated at the meeting, Azernews reports.
Stating that Azerbaijan has established successful and
productive cooperation relations with UN-Habitat, the Minister
participated in a number of events organized by UN-Habitat and its
partners, including the 11th session of the World Urban Forum, to
assess the progress of the implementation of the "New Urban Agenda"
last year.
It was reported that the organization of Azerbaijan's National
Urban Forum on "Sustainable Development Goals" and "New Urban
Programme - as a leading force for post-conflict rehabilitation and
reconstruction" in cooperation with UN-Habitat Azerbaijan in
October last year was welcomed. Azerbaijan also co-organized with
UN-Habitat a number of high-level events within the framework of
"Urban Week" from 29 September this year, including "Sustainable
Cities - Leaders in Economic Development and Fighting Inequality".
In Zangilan and Baku from 29 September to 1 October, it was
announced that under the theme "the II National Urban Forum will be
organized" and for the first time the country will host the World
Settlements Day.
The UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award was also launched in 1989
to recognize individuals and institutions that have made
outstanding contributions to urban development. The award aims to
acknowledge initiatives that have made outstanding contributions in
various fields such as shelter provision, highlighting the plight
of the homeless, leadership in post-conflict reconstruction, and
developing and improving the human settlements and the quality of
urban life.
At the same time, the Minister touched upon the reconstruction
and rehabilitation works carried out in our territories liberated
from occupation after the 44-day Patriotic War and drew attention
to the importance of successful cooperation relations established
with UN-Habitat in this direction.
The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual
interest.
