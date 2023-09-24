FM Discusses With Executive Director Celebration Of World Habitat Day In Azerbaijan

Stating that Azerbaijan has established successful and productive cooperation relations with UN-Habitat, the Minister participated in a number of events organized by UN-Habitat and its partners, including the 11th session of the World Urban Forum, to assess the progress of the implementation of the "New Urban Agenda" last year.

It was reported that the organization of Azerbaijan's National Urban Forum on "Sustainable Development Goals" and "New Urban Programme - as a leading force for post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction" in cooperation with UN-Habitat Azerbaijan in October last year was welcomed. Azerbaijan also co-organized with UN-Habitat a number of high-level events within the framework of "Urban Week" from 29 September this year, including "Sustainable Cities - Leaders in Economic Development and Fighting Inequality". In Zangilan and Baku from 29 September to 1 October, it was announced that under the theme "the II National Urban Forum will be organized" and for the first time the country will host the World Settlements Day.

The UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award was also launched in 1989 to recognize individuals and institutions that have made outstanding contributions to urban development. The award aims to acknowledge initiatives that have made outstanding contributions in various fields such as shelter provision, highlighting the plight of the homeless, leadership in post-conflict reconstruction, and developing and improving the human settlements and the quality of urban life.

At the same time, the Minister touched upon the reconstruction and rehabilitation works carried out in our territories liberated from occupation after the 44-day Patriotic War and drew attention to the importance of successful cooperation relations established with UN-Habitat in this direction.

The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.