Türkiye Spares No Effort To Help Flood-Affected Libyans In Need Of Medical Care

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye is continuing its relief activities in the Libyan city
of Derna, where devastating floods killed and displaced thousands
of people, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
Turkish crews are sparing no effort to help Libyans in need of
medical attention after setting up field hospitals.
Storm Daniel hit eastern Libya on Sept. 10, causing floods in
the cities of Benghazi, Bayda, Al Marj, Soussa and Derna.
Türkiye, which was the first country to reach the region after
the call of the Libyan Presidential Council, carries out a wide
range of activities from search and rescue operations to cleaning
services, from food and water support to health services.
Türkiye, which coordinates the work of other countries as it is
the first international team to reach the flood-hit areas, also
worked to set up two field tents through its disaster management
agency AFAD and the Health Ministry.
The first field hospital put into service in Derna has been
serving injured and sick disaster victims, while the installation
of the other one has just been completed.
Hakan Guler, the deputy general director of Emergency Health
Services at the Health Ministry, told Anadolu that the ministry
initially reached the disaster area with 11 teams.
Noting that they first started to provide emergency services in
the field hospital established by Libyans themselves, Guler said:
"Then, in line with the needs, we arrived at the site with a team
of 148 people, over 20 medical vehicles and 12 trucks. Two more
field hospitals were planned to be built here. The first one is a
hospital in the eastern part of the city, its installation was
completed and we started to provide service. The installation of
the second one is also completed."
"Our hospitals will also support Libyans with services such as
emergency services, pediatric services and polyclinics, gynecology
services, maternity wards, operating rooms, intensive care, imaging
laboratories and ultrasound. Our hospitals work with an average of
60-70 staff," Guler added.
He said that other countries that came to help were also working
in the field of health, but a field hospital including operating
rooms was established for the first time. "We are here as long as
Libyan citizens need services," he added.