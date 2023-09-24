Peacekeepers May Not Need To Be Held Until 2025 In Garabagh, Russian Expert Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud
After the long-lasting Armenian provocations in Garabagh were
brought to the limit, they were finally prevented on September 19
as a result of the anti-terrorist measures implemented by the
Azerbaijani Army. The separatist elements, who grossly violated the
conditions of the Capitulation Act of November 10, 2020, instead of
leaving the territories of Azerbaijan, engaged in terrorist
activities by stocking up weapons and ammunition for three
years.
Given the landscape, it should be noted that during this period,
Russian peacekeeping units were also operating in difficult
conditions in Garabagh in order to fulfill a responsible
obligation. However, the anti-terrorist measures that took place on
September 19 increased this responsibility even further. Thus,
there was a greater need for the help of peacekeepers to neutralize
the terrorist groups trying to hide among the civilian population
in Garabagh, especially ensuring the safety of the population. This
time, the Azerbaijani Army, based on a more sophisticated plan,
destroyed the terrorists' dens without causing any threat to the
civilian population. Of course, the peacekeepers also had an
exceptional role here.
However, the anti-terrorist measures, which lasted only 23 hours
and 43 minutes, resulted in the surrender of the separatist regime
by raising a white flag. Azerbaijan achieved partial implementation
of the demands set on November 10.
In fact, the activity of peacekeepers plays the role of
maintaining peace and security between the Armenian society in
Garabagh and Azerbaijan. On September 21, a contact was established
between representatives of the Armenian society and the central
authorities of Azerbaijan in the Yevlakh district. The ongoing
dialogue has already been the first step towards establishing
direct contact between the Armenian minority and the central
government and restoring peace in Garabagh. In such a case, the
responsibility of the peacekeeping units is partially reduced.
Herein, if direct contact is established with the Armenian society
in Garabagh, there can be no talk of any serious conflict or
tension. But in this case, is it necessary for the peacekeepers to
stay in the region for a long time?
Russian political scientist Alexei Naumov told Azernews that the Russian peacekeeping corps was
perceived as an "unwanted" element of the tripartite agreement.
During the tripartite agreement signed in 2020, the peacekeeping
mission group was appointed on the basis of an indefinite mandate.
According to him, the agreement stipulates the withdrawal of
illegal Armenian armed forces formations and at the same time the
placement of the peacekeeping contingent there.
"We understand that Azerbaijan also expected from the
peacekeeping contingent the commitment to the withdrawal of the
separatist elements from the Garabagh territories. But the
peacekeeping mission group did not have the functionality to
fulfill that obligation. Also, it could not oppose the illegal
armed formations of the separatist forces located there. That is
why, aiming to fulfill the clause of the tripartite agreement,
Azerbaijan implemented local anti-terrorist measures to neutralize
and disarm the terrorist groups. Also, everyone has clearly
observed what the main mission of the peacekeepers is in this
matter," Naumov noted.
Speaking about the mission of the current peacekeeping
contingent, the political scientist said that their current mission
is to completely remove the remnants of illegal armed groups that
still exist in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan. Also, it
is to help the civilian population who do not want to accept
Azerbaijani citizenship and live in Garabagh to leave the
country.
"They will be forced to accept the truth and leave the territory
of Azerbaijan based on their own choice. In addition, the Russian
peacekeeping contingent is currently performing an important
mission in facilitating negotiations. We saw how the peacekeepers
helped the representatives of the Armenian minority in Garabagh to
hold their first meeting in Yevlakh with representatives of the
central government of Azerbaijan. I believe that the next activity
will be the fulfillment of this mission. I would like to note that
this is also very important and useful for the leadership of
Azerbaijan. It is known that today the opposite forces want to show
Azerbaijan as a dishonest country in international relations. "They
are trying to confuse the world community with nonsense ideas like
'We went to negotiations' or 'We were fired upon,'" the political
scientist added.
According to Alexey Naumov, peacekeepers are currently entrusted
with escorting public representatives to meeting places with
representatives of the central government of Azerbaijan.
"There is no doubt that the peacekeeping contingent will help
Azerbaijan establish full constitutional control over its
territory. The contingent will also help Armenian residents who do
not want to live in Garabagh to leave Azerbaijan. I think that this
process can be completed before the deadline, without extending
until 2025," the Russian political scientist underlined.