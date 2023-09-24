Government Discusses Draft State Budget For Next Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The draft state budget for next year was discussed at a big
meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Azernews repots.
Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the
ministers discussed the draft state budget and general budget of
Azerbaijan for 2024 and indicators of the general budget for the
next three years, as well as issues of economic and social
development. This was reported in the Cabinet of Ministers.
Prime Minister Asadov, who opened the meeting with an
introductory speech, spoke about successful local anti-terrorist
activities carried out by Azerbaijani Army a few days ago in
accordance with the assignment of the Commander-in-Chief, President
of Azerbaijan. Ilham Aliyev. It was stressed that the glorious
Azerbaijani Army fulfilled all the set tasks in just one day.
The Prime Minister wished God's mercy to the soldiers and
officers killed during anti-terrorist actions and healing to the
wounded.
It was said that 2023 is a particularly significant year for the
Azerbaijani people.
"This year we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of
our national leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the
modern independent state of Azerbaijan, an outstanding political
and statesman. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr Ilham
Aliyev has declared 2023 the 'Year of Heydar Aliyev', and a number
of events are being held at the state level in connection with the
jubilee of the Great Leader," Asadov added.
At the same time, it was emphasised that 2023 is also marked by
the 20th anniversary of President Ilham Aliyev's accession to
political power.
Rapid development of our country in all spheres, improvement of
people's welfare, significant strengthening of Azerbaijan's
positions in the international arena were assessed as successful
results of the presidency of the head of our state.
It was emphasised that liberation of our occupied lands and
restoration of our territorial integrity is the culmination of this
splendid presidential term.
Giving information on the indicators of economic development of
the country, Asadov said a 2.6 per cent growth was recorded in the
non-oil sector and 6 per cent in the non-oil industry in the first
8 months of the current year.
Currently, the financial situation of the country has
significantly improved, strategic foreign exchange reserves reached
67 billion US dollars and increased by 14.5% since the beginning of
the year.
In the last period of 2023, the creation of a significant
foreign trade surplus, reduction of external debt and high budget
revenue fulfilment are assessed as very positive results.
It was reported that as a result of all this, the state budget
of 2023 was revised and budget revenues were increased by AZN 3.1
billion or 10.1 per cent and budget expenditures were increased by
AZN 3.3 billion or 9.8 per cent.
It was informed that the financial provision required in the
budget for successful implementation of measures and projects to be
implemented in 2024 has been created on the basis of priority
directions of expenditures defined by the President of
Azerbaijan.
Information was presented at the meeting on the main tasks and
objectives related to the determination of the budget policy for
the next year and mid-term period.
In this regard, the implementation of the "2022-2026
Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan",
rehabilitation and reconstruction of Garabagh and East Zangazur
economic regions, as well as continuation of measures to ensure the
Great Return, "2023 on socio-economic development of Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic" The importance of implementing the State
Program for 2027, strengthening the defence capacity of our country
and national security, ensuring food security and supporting the
development of entrepreneurship, implementing a new borrowing
policy to finance The most important priority projects, ensuring
macroeconomic and budgetary stability were stressed.
It was noted that one of the main tasks set by the head of state
before the government is to achieve a single-digit inflation rate
by the end of this year.
To this end, the working group "On monitoring inflation and
prices" established by the Cabinet of Ministers' Decision of 15
July 2023 is carrying out the necessary work in the direction of
research and analysis of inflationary processes and their
causes.
It was emphasised that appropriate measures will be continued to
protect inflation at a level that does not harm macroeconomic and
financial stability. In this context, it was stated that one of the
main tasks facing the Government in the medium term is to ensure
macroeconomic and budget stability.
At the meeting, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov talked about the
drafts of the state budget and consolidated budget of Azerbaijan
for 2024 and indicators of the consolidated budget for the next
three years, Labour and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev on
the budget projects of the State Social Protection Fund and
Unemployment Insurance Fund under the Ministry of Labour and Social
Protection for 2024, Prime Minister of Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic Sabuhi Mammadov on "Socio-economic development of the
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic" and "Social and economic
development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic". 2023".
Reports on upcoming issues related to the implementation of
"State Programme for 2027" were heard.
Then discussions were held on the issues on the agenda.
Concluding the meeting, Prime Minister informed about the main
tasks facing the government.
Further strengthening of the military potential of the country
and state security, restoration and reconstruction of Garabagh and
East Zangazur, ensuring the Great Return, strengthening of
discipline in the financial sphere, continuation of reforms in the
tax and customs sphere, continuation of measures to ensure a
healthy competitive environment in the domestic market relevant
instructions were given to ensure food security, as well as
implementation of other upcoming priority projects.