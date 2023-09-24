Azerbaijan Delivers 3,951 Flats Under State Lines

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund announced the volume of
guaranteed and subsidised loans by the state, Azernews reports, citing Fund.
The amount of guaranteed and subsidised loans is AZN 377 million
754 thousand. 3951 residential premises have been leased.
