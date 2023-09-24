Azykh And Taghlar Caves Prehistoric Sites Of Azerbaijan Added To Preliminary List Of UNESCO

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UNESCO World Heritage Committee, during its 45th session
held in Riyadh, has decided to inscribe "Azerbaijan's Prehistoric
sites of the Azykh and Taghlar caves" located in the Garabagh
district of Azerbaijan on the Tentative List, the National
Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO told, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan's Hirkan Forest and Cultural Landscape of Khinalig
People and "Köç Yolu" Transhumance Route have already been
inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
It should be remembered that Armenia opposed it, but the
Armenians' dirty campaign at UNESCO proved fruitless.
