Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:11 GMT

Armenian Residents Massively Burn Houses In Agdere


9/24/2023 6:05:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian residents massively burn houses in Agdere, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

"On 23 September at about 19:35, at about 19:35, our army's technical means of surveillance recorded mass burning of residential houses in the direction of Agdere by Armenian residents," the report said.

