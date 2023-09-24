(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian residents massively burn houses in Agdere, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defence
Ministry.
"On 23 September at about 19:35, at about 19:35, our army's
technical means of surveillance recorded mass burning of
residential houses in the direction of Agdere by Armenian
residents," the report said.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129400
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.