Prime Minister: Azerbaijan's Strategic Currency Reserves Have Reached $67 Billion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves have reached 67
billion US dollars, 14.5% more than at the beginning of the year, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan's draft state budget and general budget for 2024 and
indicators of the general budget for the next three years, as well
as the concept of economic and social development and forecast
indicators of Azerbaijan for 2024 and the next three years will be
discussed, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a large meeting of the
Cabinet of Ministers.
Prime Minister said Azerbaijan financial situation has
significantly improved.
"In the expired period of the current year, the creation of a
significant foreign trade surplus, reduction of external debt and
high budget revenues are assessed as very positive results."
