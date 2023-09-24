(MENAFN- AzerNews) 70 tones of aid been delivered to Garabagh along Lachin road.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said this, Azernews reports.
The humanitarian cargo includes 66 tones of flour, 2,700 kg of
salt, 450 kg of dry yeast and 375 litres of sunflower oil. The ICRC
team also carried out medical evacuation of 17 people injured in
the fighting. At the same time, the search for missing persons
continues and contact is being established with their families.
Given the scale of the needs, the ICRC is expanding its presence in
the region by recruiting specialised personnel.
It should be noted that in order to ensure the provisions of the
Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the
Garabagh economic region, disarmament and withdrawal of the
Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of
Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist activities of local character were
carried out in the region.
