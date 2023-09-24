Azerbaijani Wrestler Reached Semi-Finals After Defeating Armenian Opponent

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Murad Mammadov defeated his
Armenian opponent at the World Championships held in the Serbian
capital Belgrade, Azernews reports.
Mamedov defeated his Armenian rival at the World Championships
held in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.
Our 28-year-old wrestler, who defeated his opponent with a score
of 3:1, reached the semi-finals.
To recall Today three more Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers
will perform at the licence world championship, which will be held
in the Serbian capital Belgrade. Murad Mammadov, Hasrat Jafarov and
Islam Abbasov will perform among Azerbaijani wrestlers. It is not
known who will be Murad Mammadov's opponent in 1/8 finals
The other wrestlers will fight for a licence to the 2024 Summer
Olympics in Paris. Hasrat Jafarov (67 kilograms) will fight Edsson
Gutierrez (Mexico) in the 1/16 finals, and Islam Abbasov (87
kilograms) will fight Viorel Burdua (Romania) in the qualifying
round.
It should be noted that yesterday Eldeniz Azizli (55 kilograms)
and Rafig Huseynov (82 kilograms) became world champions. Sanan
Suleymanov (77 kilograms) won a silver medal and received a licence
for the Olympics.
