Separatists In Garabagh Announce Dissolution Of Illegal Armed Formations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to information, on 20 September, after Azerbaijan
announced the suspension of local anti-terrorist activities, a
number of measures such as the retreat of armed groups from combat
positions and the beginning of the process of their disbandment,
the search for the dead and missing, the evacuation of the wounded
to Armenia accompanied by the International Committee of the Red
Cross and Russian peacekeepers, and the organisation of the
delivery of humanitarian goods began. The Armenian residents of
Garabagh are advised to remain calm, not to panic and not to take
provocations, Azernews reports.
It should be noted that in order to ensure the provisions of the
Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the
Garabagh economic region, disarmament and withdrawal of the
Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of
Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist activities of local character were
carried out in the region.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129396
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.