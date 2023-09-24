Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:10 GMT

Separatists In Garabagh Announce Dissolution Of Illegal Armed Formations


9/24/2023 6:05:35 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to information, on 20 September, after Azerbaijan announced the suspension of local anti-terrorist activities, a number of measures such as the retreat of armed groups from combat positions and the beginning of the process of their disbandment, the search for the dead and missing, the evacuation of the wounded to Armenia accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers, and the organisation of the delivery of humanitarian goods began. The Armenian residents of Garabagh are advised to remain calm, not to panic and not to take provocations, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Garabagh economic region, disarmament and withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist activities of local character were carried out in the region.

MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129396

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search