Separatists In Garabagh Announce Dissolution Of Illegal Armed Formations

It should be noted that in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Garabagh economic region, disarmament and withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist activities of local character were carried out in the region.

