President Ilham Aliyev Receives European Union Special Representative For South Caucasus


(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, Azernews reports.

