Oman: Foreign Minister Meets Mauritanian Foreign Minister

Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman, received

Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug , Foreign Minister of Mauritania, at the headquarters of the

Sultanate of Oman's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York , on the sidelines of the

United Nations General Assembly .

The Ministers discussed relations and cooperation between the two countries as well as ways to develop relations to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples. The Ministers also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues.