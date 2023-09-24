Oman: Foreign Minister Meets Mauritanian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman, received
Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug , Foreign Minister of Mauritania, at the headquarters of the
Sultanate of Oman's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York , on the sidelines of the
United Nations General Assembly .
The Ministers discussed relations and cooperation between the two countries as well as ways to develop relations to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples. The Ministers also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Foreign Ministry of Oman.
