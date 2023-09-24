Azerbaijani Tennis Players Who Won 9 Medals At International Tournament Returned Home

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani women's table tennis team, which won 9 medals at
the WTT Youth Contender world series tournament held in Batumi,
Georgia, has returned home. They were met by officials and
relatives of the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation (ASTF) at
Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Azernews reports.
The team consisting of Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova,
Nigar Mahmudova, Khadija Abilzade, Marziya Nurmatova, Aylin
Askerova, Arzu Aslanova, Aysu Agayeva, Khadija Eylazova and Yaghmur
Mammadli won 2 silver and 7 bronze medals under the guidance of
coaches. Farhad Ismayilov and Elnur Khidayatzade won medals. Our
athletes defeated 8 Armenian competitors they met at the
competitions.
