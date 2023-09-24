Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:10 GMT

Azerbaijani Tennis Players Who Won 9 Medals At International Tournament Returned Home


(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani women's table tennis team, which won 9 medals at the WTT Youth Contender world series tournament held in Batumi, Georgia, has returned home. They were met by officials and relatives of the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation (ASTF) at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Azernews reports.

The team consisting of Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Nigar Mahmudova, Khadija Abilzade, Marziya Nurmatova, Aylin Askerova, Arzu Aslanova, Aysu Agayeva, Khadija Eylazova and Yaghmur Mammadli won 2 silver and 7 bronze medals under the guidance of coaches. Farhad Ismayilov and Elnur Khidayatzade won medals. Our athletes defeated 8 Armenian competitors they met at the competitions.

