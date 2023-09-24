Process Of Disarming Armenian Illegal Armed Formations Continues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Process of disarming Armenian illegal armed formations which
haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed
by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020
second Garabagh war in Azerbaijan's Garabagh continues, Azernews reports, citing Trend.
The footage on social media showed that members of the illegal
formations hand over a large number of machine guns, machine guns,
mortars and other weapons, as well as ammunition.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Garabagh
economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed
forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized
anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129384
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.