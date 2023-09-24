Medical Sciences Islamic Org.: Bioprinting Could Achieve Major Medical Breakthroughs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Bioprinting is a technology that could bring about major breakthroughs in the medical world, as it grants the ability to grow in labs human cells and organs with the very same shape and function, stated the Islamic Organization for Medical Sciences on Sunday.
Organization Chief Dr. Mohammad Al-Jarallah spoke while inaugurating symposium, "Bioprinting.. opportunities and challenges from an Islamic perspective" held over two days with participation of more than 15 states and 400 participants.
This technology, explained Dr. Al-Jarallah, is used in the treatment of unhealthy organs, tissues or cells to improve vital functions. This, he added, could save millions of people awaiting their treatment on donor waitlists.
It is a comprehensive biological process, employing the use of modern three-dimensional printing technologies, Al-Jarallah expounded saying that thus far they have successfully printed skin grafts, outer ear tissue and liver tissue, while full organs printing remains in preliminary stages.
This congregation, he stated, aims to provide better healthcare while finding a fine-tuned balance between technological advancements, and ethical and legal principles.
Director of World Health Organization for Middle East, Dr. Ahmad Al-Manthari, spoke of recent innovations in direct cell printing mechanisms and called for collecting and analyzing more data on cell and tissues donations.
As for head of Islamic research complex at Al-Azhar, Nazir Ayad, he affirmed that bioprinting does not go against the principles of Islam, saying that it is a religion that supports the promotion of physical health.
He stated that while this pushes the world towards the precipice of medical revolution, it requires the implementation of tightly-woven regulations.
In this regard, former Jordanian Islamic affairs minister Abdulnasser Abu Albasal commented that this drives the Islamic nation to adapt to rapidly changing world and technologies.
Cardiologist Dr. Hanan Shamsi indicated that while it is a highly promising technology, it is faced with many technical challenges. (end)
mrf.aai
MENAFN24092023000071011013ID1107129384
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.