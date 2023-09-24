Information Campaign On Armenian Mine Terrorism Organised In London & Manchester

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An information campaign was organised in London and Manchester
(UK) to reflect the tragic results of mines that were massively
buried in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan during the years of
occupation by Armenian armed forces, Azernews reports.
The State Committee for Diaspora Affairs reported that during
the action, organised by the British-Azerbaijani Society, trucks
with LED screens displaying various slogans, hashtags and
information moved through crowded central streets of London and
Manchester. During the eight-hour campaign, the vehicle will drive
through London's Oxford Street, Regent Street, Piccadilly,
Westminster Bridge, Parliament Square and Piccadilly Gardens in
Manchester, King Street, New Cathedral Street, Cheetham, Hill Road,
Canal Street and other streets, and attracted the attention of
local residents.
According to the data, 1.5 million mines were buried in the
territory of Azerbaijan during the years of occupation by Armenian
armed forces, 147 thousand 988 hectares of land were contaminated
at high level, and 675 thousand 570 hectares of land were
contaminated in the territory of Azerbaijan. medium and low
levels.
Such facts that 3393 people, including women and children,
became victims of mines, from 10 November 2020 to 19 September
2023, the number of mine victims reached 314, of whom 67 people
died, #stoparmeniancrimes, #MapsForKarabakhSafety, #KarabakhSafety
Hashtags like.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129383
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.