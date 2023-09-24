Azerbaijan Signs Memorandum On Smart Agriculture With South Korean Companies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan has signed a
memorandum on cooperation in the field of "smart agriculture" with
the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of South Korea (KOTRA),
INPRO, WHYBIZ, ENEY, Azernews reports, citing the
Ministry.
The signing took place within the framework of presentation of
the test project "Korea-Azerbaijan cooperation in the field of
smart agriculture" with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture,
representatives of KOTRA, INPRO, WHYBIZ, ENEY at the exhibition
Animal Research Institute of Animal Husbandry. Presentations on
"Cloud System" and other topics were made.
Mahir Hajiyev, Director of the Research Institute of Animal
Husbandry, who opened the event with an introductory speech, said
that the Institute is constantly cooperating with international
organizations and scientific institutions, and fundamental steps
are being taken to apply international experience for the
development of animal husbandry in the country.
Arzu Gojayev, deputy head of executive authority of Goygol
district, noted that Goygol district is one of the leading
districts in the field of livestock breeding in our country. With
the increase of indicators in recent years, introduction of new
innovations will play an even more important role in the
development of livestock breeding.
Head of KOTRA Baku office Kekwon Jo emphasized that KOTRA is
very interested in applying the best practices of companies and
enterprises in Azerbaijan with the support of the South Korean
government during their activities in Azerbaijan. Today's pilot
project lays the foundation for future large-scale projects.
It should be noted that since April this year, regular meetings
have been held with KOTRA to implement various projects.
The South Korean FarmConnect company and the Research Institute
of Vegetable Growing under the Ministry of Agriculture of
Azerbaijan signed an agreement on cooperation in the implementation
of Smart Farming technology on jul 22 in 2021
With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), FarmConnect will
share with the Azerbaijani institute the technologies for analysing
data and increasing yields, the statement said.
