Three More Azerbaijani Wrestlers Start To Perform At World Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today three more Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers will perform
at the licence world championship, which will be held in the
Serbian capital Belgrade. Murad Mammadov, Hasrat Jafarov and Islam
Abbasov will perform among Azerbaijani wrestlers. It is not known
who will be Murad Mammadov's opponent in 1/8 finals, Azernews reports.
The other wrestlers will fight for a licence to the 2024 Summer
Olympics in Paris. Hasrat Jafarov (67 kilograms) will fight Edsson
Gutierrez (Mexico) in the 1/16 finals, and Islam Abbasov (87
kilograms) will fight Viorel Burdua (Romania) in the qualifying
round.
It should be noted that yesterday Eldeniz Azizli (55 kilograms)
and Rafig Huseynov (82 kilograms) became world champions. Sanan
Suleymanov (77 kilograms) won a silver medal and received a licence
for the Olympics.
