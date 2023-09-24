Three More Azerbaijani Wrestlers Start To Perform At World Championship

The other wrestlers will fight for a licence to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Hasrat Jafarov (67 kilograms) will fight Edsson Gutierrez (Mexico) in the 1/16 finals, and Islam Abbasov (87 kilograms) will fight Viorel Burdua (Romania) in the qualifying round.

It should be noted that yesterday Eldeniz Azizli (55 kilograms) and Rafig Huseynov (82 kilograms) became world champions. Sanan Suleymanov (77 kilograms) won a silver medal and received a licence for the Olympics.