Azerbaijan Provides Humanitarian Aid To Armenians Living In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan to the Armenian population
living in Garabagh has been handed over to Russian peacekeepers, Azernews reports.
The Russian Defense Ministry released footage of peacekeepers
delivering humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan to the Armenian
residents of Garabagh. The aid sent by Azerbaijan was received by
Russian peacekeepers, stored at the base, and then distributed to
the residents of Garabagh of Armenian origin.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Garabagh
economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed
forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized
anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.
In particular, it is planned to supply fuel for the heating
systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as the emergency
medical service and fire department, and to provide humanitarian
support in the near future.
