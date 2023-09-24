Azerbaijani Foreign Minister To Meet UN Secretary General

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Within the framework of participation in the high-level week of
the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will meet with UN Secretary-General
António Guterres, Azernews reports, citing the
press service of the Secretary General.
According to the received information, the meeting will discuss
various directions of cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan,
regional issues, as well as the normalization process between
Azerbaijan and Armenia.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129379
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.