Pakistan Supports Territorial Integrity Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met
with his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani as part of his
working visit to New York to attend the high-level week of the 78th
session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov hailed the existing level of strategic
cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the prospects
for the development of bilateral relations.
FM Bayramov informed his Pakistani counterpart about the
military-political provocations carried out by Armenia and the
so-called regime it created. Bayramov mentioned that the main goal
of the anti-terrorism measures carried out in the region was the
disarmament of the illegal Armenian armed forces and the
dissolution of the illegal regime. The minister stressed that the
local anti-terrorism measures carried out by the armed forces were
directed exclusively against legitimate military targets and aimed
at neutralizing the illegal military infrastructure of Armenia.
“Azerbaijan's target was only illegal Armenian armed groups, but
not civilians and civilian facilities,” the Azerbaijani FM
underlined.
Pakistani FM Jalil Abbas Jilani pointed out that Pakistan, as
always, supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the
legitimate steps taken in its sovereign territories.
During the meeting, the FMs discussed other regional and
international issues of mutual interest.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129378
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.