Azerbaijani FM Co-Chairs Meeting Of Non-Aligned Movement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has
co-chaired the foreign ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned
Movement (NAM) - "Group of 77" and the Chinese Joint Coordination
Committee (JCC) as part of his participation in the High-Level Week
of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Azernews reports.
Addressing the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov described the
resumption of the JCC activities after 9 years as a historical
event, noted that during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the NAM, the
revitalization of the JCC was one of the priority areas of its
activity, and thanks to the fruitful cooperation with colleagues
from Cuba Azerbaijan managed to organize the meeting of the
JCC.
FM Bayramov mentioned that during the Ministerial Meeting of the
Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau held in Baku in July this
year, the participants stressed the need to strengthen the
coordination between the Non-Aligned Movement and the "Group of 77"
and China in order to increase the role of developing countries in
the international economy, trade and financial issues of the member
countries.
In this regard, Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan is
looking forward to the holding of the "Group of 77" and China's
Third South Summit and the 19th Summit of the NAM in January 2024
in Kampala, the capital city of Uganda, and that it will further
strengthen the South-South cooperation between the "Group of 77"
and the NAM within the framework of the JCC.
The Minister also said that at the "2023 Ministerial Meeting"
held in Baku, the NAM member countries agreed to work with the
"Group of 77" and China on the establishment of a UN Specialized
Agency for South-South cooperation.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129376
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.