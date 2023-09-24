Azerbaijani FM Co-Chairs Meeting Of Non-Aligned Movement

Addressing the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov described the resumption of the JCC activities after 9 years as a historical event, noted that during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the NAM, the revitalization of the JCC was one of the priority areas of its activity, and thanks to the fruitful cooperation with colleagues from Cuba Azerbaijan managed to organize the meeting of the JCC.

FM Bayramov mentioned that during the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau held in Baku in July this year, the participants stressed the need to strengthen the coordination between the Non-Aligned Movement and the "Group of 77" and China in order to increase the role of developing countries in the international economy, trade and financial issues of the member countries.

In this regard, Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan is looking forward to the holding of the "Group of 77" and China's Third South Summit and the 19th Summit of the NAM in January 2024 in Kampala, the capital city of Uganda, and that it will further strengthen the South-South cooperation between the "Group of 77" and the NAM within the framework of the JCC.

The Minister also said that at the "2023 Ministerial Meeting" held in Baku, the NAM member countries agreed to work with the "Group of 77" and China on the establishment of a UN Specialized Agency for South-South cooperation.