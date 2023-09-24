Azerbaijani Civil Society Head Raises Issue At UN On Environmental Impact Of Armenia's Mining Activities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Parvana Valiyeva, Executive Director of the Public Health
Service Public Association and member of the Environment Protection
First (EPF) coalition, raised the issue at the UN regarding the
environmental impact of Armenia's mining industry on Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
At the 22 September high-level meeting of the General Assembly
on Tuberculosis disease, she said that the mining operations
carried out by Armenia illegally and without expecting any
environmental norms and standards threaten both the health of the
region's inhabitants and the ecosystem.
P.Valiyeva addressed the General Assembly and said: "The
organisation I represent is currently conducting advocacy
activities in the South Caucasus region to prevent mining
activities that grossly violate the environmental norms and
standards of the Republic of Armenia.
"Armenia is responsible for dumping highly toxic chemical wastes
into the environment and polluting transboundary rivers in flagrant
violation of many international conventions, including the
requirements of the UN Espoo Convention in a transboundary
context.
We condemn all attempts that harm human health and our ecosystem
and jeopardise our health".
The speech of the Azerbaijani civil society representative was
met with applause.
