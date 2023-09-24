Azerbaijani Wrestlers Claimed Three Medals At World Championship In Serbia

The gold medals came from Eldaniz Azizli and Rafg Huseynov in the 55kg and 82kg weight categories, respectively.

Sanan Suleymanov grabbed the silver medal of the tournament.

The 2023 World Wrestling Championships is holding from 16 to 24 September 2023 in Belgrade, Serbia. Wrestlers will get a chance to win 90 quotas for the 2024 Summer Olympics from the Belgrade Worlds. Any nation which participated in the 2023 continental championships will be eligible to participate in the World Championships.