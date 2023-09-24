Azerbaijani Wrestlers Claimed Three Medals At World Championship In Serbia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani wrestlers have claimed three medals, including two
golds and a silver at the World Championships held in Belgrade,
Serbia, Azernews reports.
The gold medals came from Eldaniz Azizli and Rafg Huseynov in
the 55kg and 82kg weight categories, respectively.
Sanan Suleymanov grabbed the silver medal of the tournament.
The 2023 World Wrestling Championships is holding from 16 to 24
September 2023 in Belgrade, Serbia. Wrestlers will get a chance to
win 90 quotas for the 2024 Summer Olympics from the Belgrade
Worlds. Any nation which participated in the 2023 continental
championships will be eligible to participate in the World
Championships.
