Charged With Corruption, Pro-Armenian Menendez Resigns As Head Of The US Senate Committee

As Azernews reports with reference to foreign media, this was announced by the head of the Democratic majority of the upper house of the US Congress, Chuck Schumer (from New York).

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.