Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:08 GMT

Charged With Corruption, Pro-Armenian Menendez Resigns As Head Of The US Senate Committee


9/24/2023 6:05:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pro-Armenian senator, and corrupt official Robert Menendez temporarily resigns as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the US Senate in connection with charges of corruption brought against him by American law enforcement agencies.

As Azernews reports with reference to foreign media, this was announced by the head of the Democratic majority of the upper house of the US Congress, Chuck Schumer (from New York).

MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129373

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search