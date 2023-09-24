Charged With Corruption, Pro-Armenian Menendez Resigns As Head Of The US Senate Committee

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pro-Armenian senator, and corrupt official Robert Menendez
temporarily resigns as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee
of the US Senate in connection with charges of corruption brought
against him by American law enforcement agencies.
As Azernews reports with reference to foreign
media, this was announced by the head of the Democratic majority of
the upper house of the US Congress, Chuck Schumer (from New
York).
