Azerbaijani And Russian Fms Discuss Latest Situation In Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met
with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the
high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General
Assembly, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the latest situation in the
region.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov offered his deepest condolences to the
Russian Federation and the families of members of the Russian
peacekeeping contingent who died during the anti-terrorist measures
implemented in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan. The minister
noted that an investigation had been launched into the
incident.
FM Bayramov provided detailed information about the
anti-terrorist measures taken by Azerbaijan against illegal
Armenian armed groups that continued to exist in the Garabagh
region contrary to international law and the Trilateral statement
signed between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on
November 10, 2020.
Minister Bayramov noted that the anti-terrorist measures carried
out in less than 24 hours had been successfully completed with
putting an end to the illegal military presence, which has remained
since the 30-year occupation period, even financed and supported by
Armenia in the later stages, in the post-conflict period.
Jeyhun Bayramov pointed out that practical steps have been taken
by Azerbaijan to seize the weapons and ammunition of the heavily
militarized Armenian armed forces in coordination with the Russian
peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the region.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that Azerbaijan believes that
anti-terrorist measures will increase the intensity of the work
done both in terms of the establishment of peace and security in
the region and the reintegration of Armenian residents, adding that
Azerbaijan will continue its efforts in these directions.
During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other
issues of the current cooperation agenda between the two
countries.
