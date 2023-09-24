Russian Community Of Azerbaijan In Favour Of Early Reintegration

The statement reads that the anti-terrorist activities in Garabagh and the meeting of the Azerbaijani President's representatives with the representatives of the Armenian minority in Garabagh on September 21 in the town of Yevlakh put an end to the long-standing conflict.

The next day, at the request of representatives of the Armenian minority, two TIRs loaded with various food and hygiene items, as well as two trucks loaded with bread were sent through the Aghdam-Khankendi road as part of the discussion of social and humanitarian issues.

"We, the Russian community of Azerbaijan, are confident that the socio-economic reintegration plan for the Armenian minority in Garabagh fully complies with all the rights and norms of the Constitution of the Republic. Azerbaijan is traditionally a multinational, multicultural country where many ethnic groups live in peace and harmony. Throughout our history, there has always been peace among all peoples living in our country, regardless of nationality and religion. The time has come for peace, development and prosperity of the entire South Caucasus," the community said in a statement.

It is noted that the valiant army of Azerbaijan under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, showed true heroism and patriotism on the battlefield, liberating the Armenian minority in Garabagh from the military junta made up of criminals who forcibly held power for many years.

"We will always remember our heroes who gave their lives for the Motherland. Unfortunately, we had martyrs in the course of anti-terrorist measures. The Russian community expresses condolences to the families of the victims and wishes rapid recovery for the wounded. We also express our condolences to the families of the deceased Russian peacekeepers who gave their lives for the establishment of peace in the region and sincerely hope that peace will be restored forever from now on," the community said in a statement.