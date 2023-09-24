Russian Community Of Azerbaijan In Favour Of Early Reintegration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Russian community of Azerbaijan fully supports the efforts
of the country's leadership aimed at the early reintegration of the
Armenian minority in Garabagh into the multinational Azerbaijani
society, Azernews reports, citing the statement of
Community.
The statement reads that the anti-terrorist activities in
Garabagh and the meeting of the Azerbaijani President's
representatives with the representatives of the Armenian minority
in Garabagh on September 21 in the town of Yevlakh put an end to
the long-standing conflict.
The next day, at the request of representatives of the Armenian
minority, two TIRs loaded with various food and hygiene items, as
well as two trucks loaded with bread were sent through the
Aghdam-Khankendi road as part of the discussion of social and
humanitarian issues.
"We, the Russian community of Azerbaijan, are confident that the
socio-economic reintegration plan for the Armenian minority in
Garabagh fully complies with all the rights and norms of the
Constitution of the Republic. Azerbaijan is traditionally a
multinational, multicultural country where many ethnic groups live
in peace and harmony. Throughout our history, there has always been
peace among all peoples living in our country, regardless of
nationality and religion. The time has come for peace, development
and prosperity of the entire South Caucasus," the community said in
a statement.
It is noted that the valiant army of Azerbaijan under the
leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev, showed true heroism and patriotism on the
battlefield, liberating the Armenian minority in Garabagh from the
military junta made up of criminals who forcibly held power for
many years.
"We will always remember our heroes who gave their lives for the
Motherland. Unfortunately, we had martyrs in the course of
anti-terrorist measures. The Russian community expresses
condolences to the families of the victims and wishes rapid
recovery for the wounded. We also express our condolences to the
families of the deceased Russian peacekeepers who gave their lives
for the establishment of peace in the region and sincerely hope
that peace will be restored forever from now on," the community
said in a statement.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129370
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.