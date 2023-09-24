Colombian TV Channel Broadcast Extensive Report On Anti-Terrorist Activities Of Azerbaijani Army

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Colombia's leading news channel NTN24, operating throughout the
Americas, showed a large-scale story on local anti-terrorist
measures and their results carried out by the Armed Forces of the
Republic of Azerbaijan in the Garabagh economic region. Detailed
answers of the TV channel's journalist to the questions addressed
to Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Colombia Mammad Talibov were also
reflected in the story, Azernews reports.
It was noted that the endless provocations of the Armenian side,
terrorist acts and non-observance of the conditions of the
Trilateral Declaration signed on 10 November 2020 made the local
anti-terrorist measures inevitable. During the latest terrorist
attack carried out by a sabotage and subversive group of the
Armenian armed forces, 7 policemen, including 2 civilians, were
killed. As a result, local anti-terrorist measures were launched in
the region to prevent large-scale provocations in Garabagh, disarm
and withdraw the remnants of the Armenian armed forces from the
territories of Azerbaijan, neutralise their military forces.
The story says that as a result of 24-hour anti-terrorist
measures Azerbaijan has fully achieved its goals, as a result of
the measures the separatist regime settled in Khankendi surrendered
and their military arsenal was destroyed. According to the
agreement reached through the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping
forces, the Armenian armed formations settled in Garabagh leave the
territories of Azerbaijan, the illegal Armenian armed formations
are released, and all weapons, ammunition and heavy equipment are
surrendered.
At the same time, the importance of the meeting between
representatives of the central government of Azerbaijan and
representatives of the Armenian inhabitants of Garabagh held on 21
September in the town of Yevlakh is stressed, that the Armenian
inhabitants of the region, who have been held captive by the
criminal junta regime for many years, have already gained their
freedom, that all their rights will be secured and their social
rights will be ensured, and it is stressed that the economic
reintegration plan is ready.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129369
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.