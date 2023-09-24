Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:07 GMT

Former ICESCO Director General Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On Victory In Anti-Terrorist Measures


9/24/2023 6:04:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former Director General of ICESCO, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri has sent a letter of congratulations to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the successful completion of local anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh, Azernews reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

It is my great pleasure to congratulate your Excellency on defeating the armed terrorist militia in Garabagh, and force it to surrender its arms.

This new victory is a strong step to make peace and stability prevail in the whole region.

I pray to Almighty Allah to support you and the Azerbaijani people.

Please accept, Excellency, my profound respect and sincere regards.

Sincerely,

Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri

Former Director General of ICESCO

Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129367

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search