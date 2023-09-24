Former ICESCO Director General Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On Victory In Anti-Terrorist Measures

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former Director General of ICESCO, Member of Nizami Ganjavi
International Center Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri has sent a letter
of congratulations to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the
occasion of the successful completion of local anti-terrorist
measures in Garabagh, Azernews reports.
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Excellency,
It is my great pleasure to congratulate your Excellency on
defeating the armed terrorist militia in Garabagh, and force it to
surrender its arms.
This new victory is a strong step to make peace and stability
prevail in the whole region.
I pray to Almighty Allah to support you and the Azerbaijani
people.
Please accept, Excellency, my profound respect and sincere
regards.
Sincerely,
Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri
Former Director General of ICESCO
Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center
