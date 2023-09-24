Weapons And Ammunition For Military Equipment Seized In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Footage of a Military equipment, weapons and ammunition seized
in the Garabagh region, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
It should be noted that in order to ensure the provisions of the
Tripartite Declaration, suppress large-scale provocations in
Azerbaijan's Garabagh economic region, disarmament and withdrawal
of Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, local
anti-terrorist measures were carried out in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of representatives of the
Armenian population of Garabagh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent, on September 20, 2023 at 13:00, an agreement was
reached on the cessation of local anti-terrorist measures under the
following conditions: illegal Armenian armed formations located in
the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan dropped their
weapons, left their combat positions and military posts and
completely disarmed. Besides, the Armenian armed forces formations
try to leave the territory of Azerbaijan.
