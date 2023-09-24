Weapons And Ammunition For Military Equipment Seized In Garabagh

It should be noted that in order to ensure the provisions of the Tripartite Declaration, suppress large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Garabagh economic region, disarmament and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, local anti-terrorist measures were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of representatives of the Armenian population of Garabagh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, on September 20, 2023 at 13:00, an agreement was reached on the cessation of local anti-terrorist measures under the following conditions: illegal Armenian armed formations located in the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan dropped their weapons, left their combat positions and military posts and completely disarmed. Besides, the Armenian armed forces formations try to leave the territory of Azerbaijan.

<p></p>