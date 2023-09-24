Milena Nabieva's Exhibition Opens At Qgallery

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Milena Nabieva's personal exhibition "Patterns of the Soul" has
opened at QGallery.
More than 20 colorful paintings were on display as part of the
exhibition, Azernews reports.
People's Artists Salhab Mammadov, Arif Huseynov, Jalil Huseynov,
Fuad Salayev, Honored Artist Fakhriya Khalafova, Honored Artists
Rashad Mehdiyev, Azad Aliyev, Doctor of Biological Sciences
Tubukhanum Gasimzade and others attended the opening ceremony of
the exhibition.
The speakers noted that Milena Nabieva is a truly creative
person, whose emotions, worldview, experiences and feelings receive
their visual expression through her amazingly warm, earthly
canvases full of love and quiet heartfelt light.
Nabieva's paintings radiate some kind of unknown energy, which
is present in the works of not all masters of the brush.
These are works about the perception of the world and beauty, a
reverent sense of expectation of beauty and impressions for which
the heart and soul are open.
This artist's palette is truly diverse. Her landscapes, sketches
and still lifes amaze with their liveliness and depth.
Warmth completely fills the paintings of Milena Nabieva and
forces the viewer to plunge into the world of harmony and
tranquility, to come into contact with the soul of a true
artist.
The exhibition was also of a charitable nature.
Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az
and Milli.Az.
