Mandatory Smartcard Scanning For Metrolink Services From Next Month

Doha, Qatar: Karwa announced that tapping in and out will be mandatory for metrolink services starting from October 1, 2023.

Commuters can use Karwa Smartcard or Karwa Journey Planner App QR code for this purpose.

The service will continue to remain free of charge, it added.



To use the Karwa Journey Planner App, passengers have to sign-in to the app and then download an e-ticket before boarding the bus. This QR ticket needs to be downloaded only once and it will be valid for all metrolink journey, said Karwa.

Click on metrolink QR ticket and which display a golden QR code, which needs to be scanned on the ticket reader as one enters and leaves the bus.

QR Code Ticket can be accessed on the swipeable home screen or in the 'Card Management' section of the app.