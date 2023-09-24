Media: Top Chinese university decreases English obligations

(MENAFN) One of the top public studies universities in China has established that it has taken out a requirement for pupils to assume an obligatory College English Test (CET) to become a part or graduate from the establishment.



Xi’an Jiaotong University, positioned in the northwestern district of Shaanxi, took the step as a discussion rage regarding the applied profits of learning English for large divisions of China’s pupils, the Chinese news agency stated on Friday.



The maneuver is a “normal measure made by the school according to current developments,” the publication stated, quoting remarks from the university’s academic relations bureau. Xi’an Jiaotong, which is deemed to be amid the top 5 percent of universities in China, in addition to that English courses founded on CET needs are going to stay on the program of study.



Tactics to decrease needs for pupils to learn English have been collecting pace for many years.





MENAFN24092023000045015687ID1107129142