German house prices plummet by record 9.9 percent in Q2 2023

(MENAFN) Official data released on Friday by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) revealed a significant and unprecedented decline in house prices in Germany. During the period from April to June in the current year, German house prices plummeted by a substantial 9.9 percent when compared to the same timeframe last year. This decline represents the most severe drop in house prices recorded since data collection began in the year 2000, indicating a notable shift in the country's property market.



The statistics provided by Destatis indicate that Germany experienced a notable shift in its property market dynamics. Just a year earlier, in the second 3 months of last year, the nation had reached a pinnacle, with property prices soaring to a record high. However, the subsequent quarters have witnessed a consistent and continuous downward trajectory in residential property prices, as emphasized by the Federal Statistical Office.



The impact of this decline in house prices was particularly pronounced in Germany's largest cities, where property markets often exhibit heightened volatility and sensitivity to economic factors. The data suggests that the phenomenon is not uniform across the country but is most acutely felt in urban centers, underscoring the regional disparities within Germany's property market.

