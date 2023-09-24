London: Hundreds of UK tanks possibly include asbestos

(MENAFN) Challenger 2 tanks as well as a lot other automobiles in possession of the British Army could hold asbestos, a dangerous substance that can lead to an irreversible lung harm, the news agency has stated, quoting the United Kingdom Defense Procurement Minister James Cartlidge.



Asbestos-containing substances (ACMs) might be current in 2,699 bits of the United Kingdom’s army hardware, some of which have been provided to Ukraine, the news agency stated on Thursday after going through Cartlidge’s note to the Labour Party.



The possibly cooperated automobiles together with 324 Challenger 2 tanks, 765 Bulldog fortified personnel transporters, 75 Challenger weaponized mending as well as retrieval automobiles, 11 Fuchs weaponized automobiles, 14 Gazelle reconnaissance helicopters, 31 high mobility trailers, 841 Pinzgauer 4x4s, 64 Stormer weaponized automobiles, 540 Warrior infantry combat automobiles, as well as 34 Wildcat helicopters, the note stated.



A lot of these equipment’s, like Challenger 2s, Bulldogs, as well as Stormers, has been provided by Britain to Ukraine among the war with Russia.



